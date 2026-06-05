Ahmedabad Diary | Viral audio wars rock BJP as rifts go public

BJP in Gujarat is facing a new battleground in viral audio clips. What began with an audio linked to former deputy CM Nitin Patel has snowballed into a political point. Adding fuel to the fire, another audio allegedly featuring BJP MLA C J Chavda, who switched from Congress, has gone viral, triggering debate. Political observers say growing dissatisfaction within sections of the party is spilling onto social media. Similar audio leaks had surfaced in past. The bigger concern is—issues buzzing among grassroots workers often reach the party’s top leadership much later. Whether BJP cracks down on leaks or addresses the discontent remains a question.

Row erupts as husbands represent elected women

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, raising questions over women’s representation in local governance. During a Sarkhej ward coordination committee meeting held in the presence of BJP MLA Amit Thakar, two newly elected women corporators were allegedly represented by their husbands. The incident has reignited the debate over the growing ‘corporator husband’ culture. While corporators’ families claimed the husbands were present briefly or due to logistical reasons, sources allege that public grievances, official communications, and civic follow-ups are often managed by spouses.