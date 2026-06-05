'Bit disturbed,' says Rahul Gandhi as he reiterates concern over Great Nicobar Project

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday voiced strong concerns over the proposed Great Nicobar Project, warning that it could cause irreversible ecological damage to one of India's most pristine natural environments.

In a video shared on YouTube, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha reflected on his recent visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he explored forests, coral reefs and interacted with local residents and tribal communities. Describing the islands' natural beauty as extraordinary, Rahul said he was troubled by the scale of development planned under the project.

"I was a bit disturbed that such beauty is going to be destroyed. I was like, more and more people should experience this. I don't think people understand, certainly the government doesn't understand," said Rahul.

Rahul clarified that he supports environmentally sustainable tourism in the islands but questioned the scale of the proposed project. He noted that the development would span 61 square kilometres—roughly four times the size of New Delhi—and alleged that it would result in the displacement of settlers and tribal communities.

Raising concerns over the impact on marine ecosystems, Gandhi said the destruction of coral reefs would amount to a significant loss of biodiversity and natural resources. He compared the ecological value of the reefs to that of India's tiger conservation efforts, arguing that coral ecosystems play a critical role in supporting marine life and absorbing carbon.