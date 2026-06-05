'Bit disturbed,' says Rahul Gandhi as he reiterates concern over Great Nicobar Project

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday voiced strong concerns over the proposed Great Nicobar Project, warning that it could cause irreversible ecological damage to one of India's most pristine natural environments.
In a video shared on YouTube, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha reflected on his recent visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he explored forests, coral reefs and interacted with local residents and tribal communities. Describing the islands' natural beauty as extraordinary, Rahul said he was troubled by the scale of development planned under the project.
"I was a bit disturbed that such beauty is going to be destroyed. I was like, more and more people should experience this. I don't think people understand, certainly the government doesn't understand," said Rahul.
Rahul clarified that he supports environmentally sustainable tourism in the islands but questioned the scale of the proposed project. He noted that the development would span 61 square kilometres—roughly four times the size of New Delhi—and alleged that it would result in the displacement of settlers and tribal communities.
Raising concerns over the impact on marine ecosystems, Gandhi said the destruction of coral reefs would amount to a significant loss of biodiversity and natural resources. He compared the ecological value of the reefs to that of India's tiger conservation efforts, arguing that coral ecosystems play a critical role in supporting marine life and absorbing carbon.
The Congress leader also alleged violations in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), claiming that tribal communities were not adequately consulted during the approval process. According to him, local residents informed him that statutory procedures under the FRA had not been properly followed.
Later, in a post on X, Rahul reiterated his concerns after visiting Indira Point, India's southernmost tip. He said he had witnessed centuries-old forests, vibrant coral reefs and communities whose livelihoods and land rights, he claimed, were under threat from the project.
Questioning the government's rationale, Rahul Gandhi argued that the project's stated objectives of strengthening defence infrastructure and developing a transhipment port did not justify its environmental cost. He said expansion of the naval facility at INS Baaz would receive his party's support but alleged that the facility's long-pending expansion requests had been overlooked.
He also pointed out that India is already developing a major transhipment port in Kerala and questioned the need for a similar project in Great Nicobar.
Alleging that the project primarily serves commercial interests, Gandhi claimed it would involve the felling of nearly 1.5 crore trees, displacement of local communities and extensive ecological damage.
"Every young Indian I have spoken to understands that no amount of profit is worth destroying something that can never be recovered," Rahul said, advocating what he described as ecologically balanced development for the islands.
The Centre, however, maintains that the Great Nicobar project is strategically important for both economic and national security reasons. The mega infrastructure plan aims to capitalise on the island's proximity—about 40 nautical miles—to the East-West international shipping route, reducing India's dependence on foreign transhipment hubs.
The project includes a 14.2 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (MTEU) International Container Transhipment Terminal, a Greenfield International Airport with a capacity of 4,000 peak hour passengers, a 450 MVA gas-solar power plant and a planned township.
(With inputs from ANI)