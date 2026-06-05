BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘economic tsunami’ remark

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his prediction of an “economic tsunami” in India, with BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya accusing him of attempting to undermine the country's economic achievements.

In a social media post, Malviya said that rather than signalling trouble for India, the so-called “economic tsunami” had instead washed away what he described as Rahul Gandhi’s latest effort to malign the nation.

Sharing figures to rebut Gandhi’s remarks, Malviya stated that the latest GDP data showed India recording growth of 7.7 per cent in FY 2025–26, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

He noted that India’s economy had remained resilient quarter after quarter, registering growth rates of 6.7 per cent, 8.4 per cent, 7.8 per cent and 7.8 per cent in successive quarters. Comparing India’s performance with other economies, he pointed out that Germany grew by just 0.4 per cent, Japan by 0.8 per cent, the Euro area by 1.3 per cent and the G7 nations by 1.6 per cent.

“Even among emerging economies, India outpaced Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico and Thailand. Auto sales are at an all-time high, manufacturing remains in expansion, GST collections are rising, credit growth is strong and forex reserves remain healthy. This is resilience, not panic,” Malviya asserted.

Continuing his criticism of the Congress party, he said: “The only ‘tsunami’ visible today is the one drowning the Congress party’s malignant thinking.”

Referring to India’s economic position in the past, Malviya said that in 2013, India was branded one of the “Fragile Five” economies.

“Twin deficits, high inflation, policy paralysis and economic uncertainties were the reality in 2013,” he said.

He added that India has since emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

“Now, India stands as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. From record infrastructure creation and strong forex reserves to controlled inflation and decisive policy-making, the transformation has been remarkable,” he added.

Malviya further asserted that India is playing a leading role in driving global growth.

“India is not merely growing; it is driving global growth. From a Fragile Five economy to the world’s growth engine, the transformation speaks for itself,” he said.

Taking another swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Malviya maintained that those who continue to predict India’s decline have repeatedly been proven wrong.

“India’s rise is built on reforms, resilience and decisive leadership. The transformation speaks for itself,” he asserted.