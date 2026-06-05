China tightening ideological, political control over Tibet: TCHRD report

CHNADIGARH: The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD), in its 2025 report on the human rights situation in Tibet, has painted a stark picture of deepening repression under the People's Republic of China, warning that state control has expanded far beyond political suppression to permeate nearly every aspect of Tibetan life, including religion, language, education and personal expression.

The 2025 annual report on the human rights situation in Tibet, released yesterday in Dharamshala, stated that throughout 2025, the Chinese government continued to strengthen its political and ideological control over Tibet through an expanding system of legal reforms, administrative regulations, surveillance measures and political campaigns aimed at reshaping Tibetan identity and reinforcing loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"More than a decade into President Xi Jinping's rule, state policies centred on 'national unity', 'ethnic harmony' and 'stability maintenance' continued to translate into heightened repression across Tibetan areas, resulting in severe restrictions on freedom of religion and belief, freedom of expression, language and education rights, freedom of peaceful assembly, and protection from arbitrary detention, torture and enforced disappearance," the report read.

The report noted that in its Freedom in the World 2025 report, Freedom House gave China a score of 9 out of 100, classifying it as "Not Free", while Tibet received a score of 0 out of 100. It stated that this period also saw the further codification and institutionalisation of state policies governing religion, education, language and social control in Tibet.

"A series of new and revised laws, administrative measures and policy initiatives reinforced the CCP's authority over Tibetan religious institutions, cultural expression and educational systems, while embedding assimilationist policies more deeply into legal and governance frameworks. Under the broader policy framework of the 'Sinicization' of religion and ethnicity, authorities continued to institutionalise mechanisms designed to subordinate Tibetan religion, culture and education to party ideology and state-defined concepts of national identity," it added.