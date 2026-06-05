CISF seizes 4 kg heroin from false bottom of Kolkata-bound passenger's bags at Imphal airport

NEW DELHI: Repeated attempts by a Kolkata-bound passenger to avoid baggage screening at Imphal airport on Friday led CISF personnel to conduct a thorough check of his luggage, resulting in the seizure of 4.09 kg of suspected heroin concealed in specially fabricated false bottoms of his baggage.

The seized narcotic substance is estimated to have a market value of nearly Rs 5 crore, according to a source.

“At around 11 am on Friday, CISF personnel noticed suspicious behaviour by a passenger carrying two duffle bags who repeatedly attempted to avoid baggage screening, citing urgency to board his flight. Acting on their instincts, the CISF staff insisted on proper security checks and directed the baggage for screening through the Random X-BIS system installed at the departure entry gate,” another source said.

During detailed screening and subsequent physical examination, suspicious packets concealed inside specially fabricated false bottoms of both bags were detected. “We suspect it to be heroin,” the source said.