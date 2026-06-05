Cross-border terror plot foiled in Punjab, two held with RDX-based device

PUNJAB: Punjab Police on Thursday said it had foiled a major terror conspiracy by arresting two associates of a foreign-based terror operative and recovering a fully assembled RDX-based Improvised Explosive Device from their possession in Mohali. The accused were identified as Mani Singh, 32, a resident of Gujjarpura in Amritsar, and Abhishek Kumar, 28, a resident of Gillwali Gate in Amritsar.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the recovered IED weighed around 2.5 kilograms and was fully assembled and ready for use.

According to the police, the operation was carried out by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, following intelligence inputs about a possible terror conspiracy targeting critical public infrastructure in Mohali.

“The operation foiled a nefarious plot aimed at targeting critical public infrastructure in SAS Nagar and averted a potentially catastrophic threat to public safety and security,” the DGP said in a post on X.

He added that further investigations were underway to identify the complete terror network, including handlers, associates and other linkages connected to the conspiracy.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Counter Intelligence, Ashish Choudhary said police teams apprehended both suspects near a park opposite YPS Chowk in Mohali. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had travelled from Amritsar to Mohali by bus carrying the explosive device.

Soon after the recovery, officials summoned a bomb disposal squad, which successfully neutralised and dismantled the IED by following prescribed safety protocols. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station SSOC, SAS Nagar.