Himachal environmentalists seek ban on highly hazardous pesticides amid rising cancer burden

CHANDIGARH: Amid rising cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh, environmentalists have urged the state government to ban and phase out the most lethal Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs), particularly those with no known antidotes or high persistence in ecosystems, and synchronise the phase-out with the state's flagship Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y).

A growing concern has emerged over the alleged link between the excessive use of pesticides, fertilisers and chemicals in horticulture and agriculture and the increasing incidence of cancer across Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the fruit and vegetable-growing belts of Kullu, Kangra, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla and Solan.

Environmentalists claim that chemically ripened fruits and pesticide-laden vegetables are significant contributors, compounded by deteriorating air, water and soil quality.

More than 10,000 cancer-related deaths have reportedly been recorded in the state over the past eight years, while around 1,500 new cases are detected annually.

Environmentalists claim that Himachal Pradesh now has the second-highest cancer prevalence in India, after the Northeast, relative to its population.

Himachal Pradesh, regarded as one of India's most intensively farmed hill states and widely known as the country's fruit bowl, is home to extensive apple and other fruit orchards in Shimla and Kullu, pea fields in Lahaul, vegetable farms in Solan and tea gardens in Kangra.

Environmentalists allege that beneath this agricultural success lies a serious and largely unaddressed public health crisis.

Environmentalist Guman Singh, coordinator of Himalaya NITI Abhiyan, said the state's intensive, high-value horticulture sector has developed an unregulated dependence on HHPs.

According to him, the cultivation of cash crops such as apples and off-season vegetables, along with the use of herbicides to clear common and forest land for monsoon pea cultivation, has driven extensive pesticide use.

He claimed that apple farmers across Shimla and Kullu had informed them, and there were reports, that chemical sprays were being applied a dozen or more times during a single growing season. As a result, he alleged, occupational exposure to these chemicals across the state's agricultural landscape is exceptionally high.

“Epidemiological studies from Kullu and Shimla reveal the quiet suffering that has been normalised as the price of cultivation. A vast majority of farmers endure extreme fatigue, severe eye irritation, dermal lesions and acute systemic toxicity as routine post-spray realities of these HHPs,” he alleged.

“In the State Assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had publicly attributed this alarming surge to the excessive use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers. The medical fraternity has echoed the concern. Leading oncologists in Himachal Pradesh have publicly called for a regulatory law, and agricultural pesticides pose a grave concern to public health in the state. IGMC and Himachal Pradesh University are now conducting joint research to quantify the extent of this contamination,” said Singh.

He noted that the toxicity of HHPs is so severe that they cannot be used safely under real-world farming conditions, a reality he said is borne out daily in Himachal Pradesh's fields. The only scientifically and medically ethical intervention, he argued, is a strict state-led ban and phase-out of the most lethal HHPs.

“Banning these priority HHPs will not compromise the agricultural output of the state; rather, it will protect the workforce that generates it. As demonstrated globally and in other Indian states, removing HHPs from circulation causes substantial and sustained reductions in poisoning fatalities without harming crop yields. By replacing these chemicals with resilient horticulture, Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and the state's natural farming initiatives, Himachal Pradesh can secure both farmer livelihoods and ecological health,” said Satya Sainath, an agricultural researcher.