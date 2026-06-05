Historic movement against narco-terrorism has risen in J&K, says LG Sinha

SRINAGAR: As 1,036 FIRs have been registered, 1,128 alleged drug smugglers arrested and more than 100 properties of alleged smugglers attached during the ongoing anti-drug drive, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday highlighted the progress made under the campaign.

He said a historic movement against narco-terrorism had risen in the Union Territory and that authorities had launched a war against those seeking to destroy the future of the youth.

Sinha joined the 'Nasha Mukt J&K Campaign' in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday, participating in a foot march alongside people from different walks of life.

The Lieutenant Governor launched a massive anti-drug drive in Jammu and Kashmir on April 11 to eradicate the growing drug menace in the Union Territory.

As part of the campaign, he has been leading anti-drug marches across districts of the UT. The drive has received widespread public support.

“Having now visited every district in Kashmir and stood with each march, I can say that a historic movement against narco-terrorism has risen,” LG Sinha said.

Sharing details of action taken by law enforcement agencies against alleged drug peddlers, he said that in the past 55 days, 1,036 FIRs had been registered, 1,128 alleged drug smugglers arrested, more than 100 properties attached, nearly 700 driving licences cancelled and recommendations made for the cancellation of passports of 130 alleged drug smugglers.

“Fifty-five days ago, from the soil of Jammu, I declared that enough is enough. What began as a war against drugs and narco-terrorism has now ignited into a true people’s movement, a movement born of courage, sustained by spirit, and driven by the collective will of ordinary citizens. Today, that resolve stands stronger than ever,” the Lieutenant Governor said.