India posts 7.7% GDP growth in 2025-26, economy strong amid global turmoil: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the 7.7 per cent GDP growth for fiscal 2025–26 demonstrates the strong foundation of India's economy, adding that the country is capable of navigating global turmoil through the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens.

He said India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world, noting that the economy expanded 7.7 per cent in 2025–26, with 7.8 per cent growth recorded in the January–March quarter.

"The news that has come today makes it clear how strong the foundation of India's economy is," he said while addressing an event in Daman, where he inaugurated a new airport terminal and launched development projects worth Rs 2,970 crore.

"I left Delhi this morning, but the (GDP) figures that have come in front of me are really making me happy, and I also want to share this happiness with you," Modi told the gathering.

Referring to the ongoing global crisis, including disruptions in West Asia that have affected energy supplies, the Prime Minister said India has managed to remain stable through collective national effort.

Even in this difficult global phase, India is managing itself well with the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens, he said.

“The reform express that this country is running on, the amount of infrastructure that is being developed, the amount of work that is being done for the welfare of the poor at all levels have resulted in the country becoming the fastest moving among major economies,” the Prime Minister said.