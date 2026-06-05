India posts 7.7% GDP growth in 2025-26, economy strong amid global turmoil: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the 7.7 per cent GDP growth for fiscal 2025–26 demonstrates the strong foundation of India's economy, adding that the country is capable of navigating global turmoil through the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens.
He said India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world, noting that the economy expanded 7.7 per cent in 2025–26, with 7.8 per cent growth recorded in the January–March quarter.
"The news that has come today makes it clear how strong the foundation of India's economy is," he said while addressing an event in Daman, where he inaugurated a new airport terminal and launched development projects worth Rs 2,970 crore.
"I left Delhi this morning, but the (GDP) figures that have come in front of me are really making me happy, and I also want to share this happiness with you," Modi told the gathering.
Referring to the ongoing global crisis, including disruptions in West Asia that have affected energy supplies, the Prime Minister said India has managed to remain stable through collective national effort.
Even in this difficult global phase, India is managing itself well with the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens, he said.
“The reform express that this country is running on, the amount of infrastructure that is being developed, the amount of work that is being done for the welfare of the poor at all levels have resulted in the country becoming the fastest moving among major economies,” the Prime Minister said.
He further added: "I assure countrymen that despite the global crisis, India will continue to move forward at a fast pace with the same determination on the path of reform, performance and transformation. This is my guarantee to the people of the country."
While stressing the importance of growth, Modi said development must also be sustainable. He added that under the NDA government, the first benchmark of development is improvement in the lives of the poor, tribals and middle class, with healthcare remaining a key priority.
He noted progress in public health indicators, stating that before 2014, only 60 per cent of children in India were fully vaccinated, while today the figure is close to 90 per cent.
He also highlighted improvements in institutional deliveries, saying that more than 90 per cent of childbirths now take place in hospitals, and added that women have benefited significantly from health schemes.
The Prime Minister said the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu represents an important part of India’s identity and heritage, and that the government is focusing on its development.
He said the region is aspiring to develop like Singapore, and that infrastructure projects such as the NAMO Airport, the iconic bridge over the Damanganga river, and the convention centre will help shape its future.
"There will be huge opportunities here from the hospitality economy. The vision that we have prepared for the blue economy in this region will also come true with the help of high tech infrastructure," he said.
He added that Daman has seen reforms in the education sector, with efforts underway to encourage girls to continue their education.
"Our preparations of today will strengthen Indian workforce in the fields of design, law, engineering, medical education, IT, drone and renewable energy. For this, expansion of professional institutes is vital," he said.
The Prime Minister said India is also focusing strongly on tourism, connecting smaller destinations with larger opportunities. He said heritage tourism, beach tourism, eco-tourism and adventure tourism are receiving renewed momentum.
He noted that the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu offers significant potential in this sector, and has seen nearly a tenfold rise in tourist footfall in recent years.
The projects inaugurated by Modi span healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare. These include a new terminal building at NAMO Airport, NAMO Hospital, an iconic bridge, the Daman convention centre, and the NIFT campus in Daman.
He also laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 885 crore in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, including development of port facilities on the eastern and western sides of Kalpeni and Kadmat islands.
(With PTI inputs)