India to launch smart border pilot project to enhance security, surveillance: Amit Shah at Tripura event

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that India would soon introduce a smart border pilot project, using drones, sensors, and smart fencing to enhance border security and surveillance.
Addressing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Lankamura Border Outpost in Tripura, Shah said the Narendra Modi government was creating a foolproof security grid along India’s borders.
"Different borders pose different challenges, such as drug smuggling, arms smuggling, and trafficking. Another challenge is thwarting attempts to drop weapons and counterfeit currency using drones," the Home Minister said.
"We decided that wherever BSF and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) are deployed, we will build a smart border. As part of a security plan, we will make our borders impregnable with the help of technology, local administration and your hard work," he told the personnel.
He said the smart border concept was in the stage of finalisation and the Centre would introduce its pilot project at seven to eight border locations in the coming year.
According to him, it is only when all stakeholders, including village authorities and local administration, work together that the borders can be fully protected.
"The Modi government is continuously equipping the BSF with cutting-edge technologies, security infrastructure, and training, sharpening its border vigilance prowess," Shah claimed.
Stating that the Centre will not tolerate demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar, he said steps were being taken to bridge the gaps in guarding the country's borders.
Before addressing the personnel, Shah inspected the latest weaponry of the BSF at a border outpost in Tripura and planted an Agarwood sapling there on the occasion of World Environment Day.
In his speech, he also stated that the Central Armed Police Forces planted 6.40 crore trees across the country since 2019 as part of efforts to protect forests and the environment.
"Around 40 lakh to 60 lakh trees will be planted this year. Replantation will be undertaken in areas where plantations did not survive earlier," Shah said.
He observed that rapid urbanisation and resultant large-scale felling of trees for development activities have led to climate change, disturbing the ozone layer.