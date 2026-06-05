India to launch smart border pilot project to enhance security, surveillance: Amit Shah at Tripura event

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that India would soon introduce a smart border pilot project, using drones, sensors, and smart fencing to enhance border security and surveillance.

Addressing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Lankamura Border Outpost in Tripura, Shah said the Narendra Modi government was creating a foolproof security grid along India’s borders.

"Different borders pose different challenges, such as drug smuggling, arms smuggling, and trafficking. Another challenge is thwarting attempts to drop weapons and counterfeit currency using drones," the Home Minister said.

"We decided that wherever BSF and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) are deployed, we will build a smart border. As part of a security plan, we will make our borders impregnable with the help of technology, local administration and your hard work," he told the personnel.

He said the smart border concept was in the stage of finalisation and the Centre would introduce its pilot project at seven to eight border locations in the coming year.

According to him, it is only when all stakeholders, including village authorities and local administration, work together that the borders can be fully protected.