Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary in UP declared 100th Ramsar site of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site.
Ramsar Sites are designated under an international convention on wetlands, signed in February 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, under the auspices of UNESCO. This convention aims to preserve wetlands to support global biodiversity. India became a contracting party to the Ramsar Convention in 1982 and has since declared 100 wetlands as Ramsar sites, covering all states and union territories. The United Kingdom has the most number of sites (176), followed by Mexico and India.
Modi noted that the Surha Tal wetland is exceptionally rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting numerous migratory and resident birds. He emphasised that this significant milestone reflects India's unwavering commitment to protecting its natural environment, particularly its vital wetlands.
Wetlands play a critical role in maintaining global biological diversity and supporting human well-being. They act as buffers against floods, droughts, cyclones, and other extreme events, while also contributing to water and food security. Additionally, wetlands support the conservation of species that are important at local, national, and international levels.
In a post on X, Modi celebrated the conservation and rejuvenation of wetlands, highlighting the importance of community participation, science, innovation, and awareness initiatives in these efforts. "A century of Ramsar sites!" he wrote.
He further emphasised India’s commitment to environmental protection, stating, “I am glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting various migratory and resident birds. India’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding our natural surroundings, particularly wetlands, is clearly reflected in this achievement."
The PM also urged community participation. "Over the years, efforts to conserve and rejuvenate wetlands have been enhanced through increased community participation, science, innovation, and awareness initiatives. These endeavors are essential for preserving biodiversity, securing ecological balance, and creating a greener future for upcoming generations." the PM wrote.