Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary in UP declared 100th Ramsar site of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site.

Ramsar Sites are designated under an international convention on wetlands, signed in February 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, under the auspices of UNESCO. This convention aims to preserve wetlands to support global biodiversity. India became a contracting party to the Ramsar Convention in 1982 and has since declared 100 wetlands as Ramsar sites, covering all states and union territories. The United Kingdom has the most number of sites (176), followed by Mexico and India.

Modi noted that the Surha Tal wetland is exceptionally rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting numerous migratory and resident birds. He emphasised that this significant milestone reflects India's unwavering commitment to protecting its natural environment, particularly its vital wetlands.

Wetlands play a critical role in maintaining global biological diversity and supporting human well-being. They act as buffers against floods, droughts, cyclones, and other extreme events, while also contributing to water and food security. Additionally, wetlands support the conservation of species that are important at local, national, and international levels.