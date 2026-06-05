JMM set to field candidates for both Rajya Sabha seats after Congress move triggers alliance tensions

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is likely to field candidates for both Rajya Sabha seats following an unscheduled meeting convened by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence on Friday, where senior leaders confirmed that the party had taken a decision in principle amid growing tensions within the INDIA bloc.

According to JMM leaders, several issues were discussed in detail during the meeting chaired by the party’s central president, Hemant Soren. A significant part of the deliberations focused on the Congress allegedly announcing Pranav Jha’s candidature without consulting or taking the JMM into confidence.

In view of the situation, the party has decided to contest both seats to ensure that the BJP does not secure a victory.

“During the meeting it was unanimously decided that the party should field its candidate on both the seats,” said minister Yogendra Prasad. The party’s National President, Hemant Soren ji, has been authorised to take a decision on it and declare names of the candidates, he added.

“It is for sure, that JMM is going to contest on both seats in Jharkhand,” said Prasad.

Senior party leader and Latehar MLA Baidyanath Ram also asserted that, keeping in mind the sentiments of party workers, it was decided during the meeting that the JMM will contest on both seats.

“Since BJP is also to field its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, it is obligatory for the JMM to field its candidate on both the seats to stop it from securing victory,” said the MLA.