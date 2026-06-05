JMM set to field candidates for both Rajya Sabha seats after Congress move triggers alliance tensions

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is likely to field candidates for both Rajya Sabha seats following an unscheduled meeting convened by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence on Friday, where senior leaders confirmed that the party had taken a decision in principle amid growing tensions within the INDIA bloc.
According to JMM leaders, several issues were discussed in detail during the meeting chaired by the party’s central president, Hemant Soren. A significant part of the deliberations focused on the Congress allegedly announcing Pranav Jha’s candidature without consulting or taking the JMM into confidence.
In view of the situation, the party has decided to contest both seats to ensure that the BJP does not secure a victory.
“During the meeting it was unanimously decided that the party should field its candidate on both the seats,” said minister Yogendra Prasad. The party’s National President, Hemant Soren ji, has been authorised to take a decision on it and declare names of the candidates, he added.
“It is for sure, that JMM is going to contest on both seats in Jharkhand,” said Prasad.
Senior party leader and Latehar MLA Baidyanath Ram also asserted that, keeping in mind the sentiments of party workers, it was decided during the meeting that the JMM will contest on both seats.
“Since BJP is also to field its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, it is obligatory for the JMM to field its candidate on both the seats to stop it from securing victory,” said the MLA.
When asked about the Congress already fielding its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, the JMM alleged that its alliance partner had taken the decision without JMM’s approval.
According to JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, the Congress has hurt their sentiments by announcing its candidate without taking them into confidence.
“Given the fact that it does not have sufficient numbers on its own, it would have been more appropriate if the final decision had been taken by Hemant Soren ji,” said Bhattacharya. Hemant Soren ji understands the sentiment of his party workers and will take an appropriate decision on the issue, he added.
Meanwhile, former Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that JMM people are only expressing their sentiments, but the final decision has to be taken by Hemant Soren ji.
Notably, a candidate requires 28 votes to secure a seat. The ruling INDIA bloc—led by the JMM—commands the support of 56 MLAs, making its victory on both seats appear virtually certain; conversely, the NDA, with its 24 MLAs, would require four additional votes to secure even a single seat.
Despite falling short by a few votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has expressed confidence that legislators will vote according to their conscience, paving the way for the BJP candidate’s victory.
According to Marandi, in the absence of a whip, legislators are free to cast their votes according to their own personal discretion.