MHA offices, CAPFs plant over five lakh saplings nationwide; aim seven crore this year

NEW DELHI: Offices under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), planted more than five lakh saplings across the country on Friday as part of a nationwide plantation drive. The ministry has set a target of planting seven crore saplings during the current year.
The plantation campaign, launched in 2020 under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has emerged as a key green initiative of the MHA. According to ministry officials, more than 6.67 crore saplings have been planted since the campaign was launched, which reflects a sustained effort to expand the country’s green cover and promote environmental sustainability.
The officials said the target of seven crore saplings for this year is expected to be achieved through coordinated efforts by MHA offices and the CAPFs, which play a crucial role in implementing plantation activities across diverse geographical regions.
Noting that the forces have also outlined future goals to further strengthen the initiative, the officials said the CAPFs aim to plant 40 lakh saplings in 2026 and scale up the effort significantly to two crore saplings in 2027.
The ministry highlighted a landmark achievement under the campaign -- a record-setting plantation drive conducted on July 14, 2024, at the Border Security Force’s (BSF) Revati Range in Indore. During the event, 12,41,017 saplings were planted in a single day, earning recognition in the Guinness World Records.
The officials said the large-scale plantation programme is designed to enhance biodiversity, improve ecological balance and contribute to climate change mitigation. The initiative also seeks to promote environmental awareness among security personnel and local communities, encouraging wider participation in conservation efforts.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah formally launched this year’s plantation drive from Agartala on the occasion of World Environment Day. During his visit to Tripura, the Home Minister planted an Agar sapling at the BSF’s Lankamura Border Outpost and interacted with personnel stationed there.
With the campaign gaining momentum year after year, the government hopes to significantly increase India’s green cover while advancing its broader environmental and sustainability goals.