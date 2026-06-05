MHA offices, CAPFs plant over five lakh saplings nationwide; aim seven crore this year

NEW DELHI: Offices under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), planted more than five lakh saplings across the country on Friday as part of a nationwide plantation drive. The ministry has set a target of planting seven crore saplings during the current year.

The plantation campaign, launched in 2020 under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has emerged as a key green initiative of the MHA. According to ministry officials, more than 6.67 crore saplings have been planted since the campaign was launched, which reflects a sustained effort to expand the country’s green cover and promote environmental sustainability.

The officials said the target of seven crore saplings for this year is expected to be achieved through coordinated efforts by MHA offices and the CAPFs, which play a crucial role in implementing plantation activities across diverse geographical regions.

Noting that the forces have also outlined future goals to further strengthen the initiative, the officials said the CAPFs aim to plant 40 lakh saplings in 2026 and scale up the effort significantly to two crore saplings in 2027.