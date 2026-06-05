Opposition churn as DMK will skip INDIA bloc meet on June 8

NEW DELHI: The Opposition INDIA bloc appears headed for a major churn, with two of its key constituents — the DMK and the Trinamool Congress — grappling with challenges that could test the alliance’s unity and future.
On Thursday, the DMK announced it would skip the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, citing discontent over Congress “betrayal”. Long-time allies Congress and DMK are at loggerheads after the grand old party joined the Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu following the DMK alliance’s defeat in the assembly polls.
“While the DMK will not attend this meeting, it will continue, as always, to raise its voice on issues affecting the welfare of the nation that may be brought forward by the other parties participating in the meeting,” said a party statement.
Incidentally, the DMK received approval from the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday to sit separate from the Congress.
Though TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend the June 8 meeting, their party appears to be on the brink of a upheaval, with speculation on a exodus of its parliamentarians. The unrest follows a rebel faction backed by 58 MLAs claiming to be the “real TMC”. At least nine TMC Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha members are said to be negotiating with the BJP. Besides, sources said at least two Lok Sabha MPs are in touch with the Congress. With 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha, the TMC remains the third-largest party after the BJP and the Congress.
The developments come amid speculation that the Centre is likely to reintroduce the delimitation bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session and has been engaging with the DMK and TMC to strengthen its position. In the previous Budget session, the constitutional amendment linking delimitation to the women’s reservation bill was defeated by the Opposition, though the NDA held 298 seats in the LS. With the DMK and TMC holding 22 and 28 MPs respectively, all eyes are now on the two parties.
With the DMK and TMC holding 22 and 28 MPs respectively, all eyes are now on the two parties.
Opposition sources said the issues are expected to be discussed at the June 8 meeting, where senior leaders will discuss a joint strategy to take on the BJP-led government and reinforce Opposition unity. However, cracks are evident as a CPI(M) leader told this paper that the party is yet to take a final call on attending the meeting. The party has serious reservations over the conduct of the Congress.
“The CPM has taken a strong view of the Congress’s allegations of a BJP-CPI(M) understanding in Kerala, especially at a time when the Opposition parties are attempting to work together at the national level against the BJP. There is dissatisfaction among several constituents of the INDIA bloc. The Samajwadi Party and other allies also have serious issues with the Congress. It has failed to uphold alliance commitments,” said the leader.