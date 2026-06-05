Senior and young civil servants to stay at Statue of Unity for knowledge sharing

NEW DELHI: Senior and junior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from across the country will come together annually at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat for a day-long mentorship and knowledge-sharing programme under a first-of-its-kind initiative launched by the Union Government. The exercise is aimed at promoting the exchange of experience and expertise among civil servants from different batches and governance domains.

The move follows a vision articulated by PM Narendra Modi during the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries in 2025. Acting on this vision, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has directed the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories to nominate groups of senior and young IAS officers from diverse batches and governance backgrounds to participate in a day-long mentorship and knowledge-sharing programme at the Statue of Unity.

The nominated officers will gather at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, on October 31 every year and spend a day exchanging insights and experiences from their respective fields of expertise.