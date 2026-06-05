Two ministers’ names missing in BJP list for RS polls, Congress nominates Kharge

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday announced the names of 10 candidates, including its national general secretary Tarun Chugh, for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 18 across 10 states. The Congress named seven candidates, renominating party chief Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka. The party also fielded its media and publicity department in-charge Pawan Khera from Karnataka along with Mansoor Ali Khan.

Chugh’s nomination assumes significance as Punjab is scheduled to go to polls in 2027. Names of Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian were absent from the BJP list though their RS terms will end on June 21.

The BJP has nominated Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar from Rajasthan and Debashish Samantaray from Odisha. Samantaray recently joined the BJP after quitting the BJD. Sources said he may be given a responsibility either within the organisation or in the Union Cabinet. The BJP is certain to win all four seats from Gujarat for which it has announced candidates: Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya.

Rajneesh Agrawal will contest from MP. The BJP has also named A Sharda Devi from Manipur and Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh.