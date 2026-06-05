US visa policies not targeting India, applied uniformly worldwide, says State Department

Amid growing anxiety among Indian professionals in the United States over immigration enforcement and work visa policies, a senior US State Department official has insisted that American visa laws are not aimed at India and are being applied uniformly across all countries.

According to a news agency PTI report, while speaking at a roundtable organised by the New York Foreign Press Centre on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said concerns over selective treatment were misplaced and stressed that the administration's approach was focused on consistency in the enforcement of existing laws.

"When it comes to visas… what we had here for a long time with previous administrations going back was inconsistent application of visa law. That is no longer the case. We are consistently applying visa law across the board. I think that will offer clarity,” Pigott said.

He was responding to a question from the agency regarding immigration policies and concerns among Indians living in the US on visas such as H1B, which are widely used by technology professionals, healthcare workers and other skilled employees from India.