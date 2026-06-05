Women panchayat leaders from south shine at national awards programme

NEW DELHI: The National Panchayat Awards 2025 ceremony was dominated by inspiring women panchayat leaders from southern states, showcasing their remarkable achievements in local governance.

Nearly 50% of the women honourees, who head local panchayats, hailed from five southern states.

These exceptional women have taken the initiative in implementing vital programs focused on health care, education, women empowerment, child-friendly initiatives, and poverty alleviation. Their efforts have transformed their communities, leading to improvements and making great strides toward eradicating poverty.

A total of 42 panchayat leaders from 17 states and Union Territories were honoured by the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Among them, 18 leaders were from southern states. Out of the total awarded Panchayats, 22 were headed by women, with 10 female representatives coming from the southern states.

Specifically, there were three women representatives each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, followed by two from Kerala, and one each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana.