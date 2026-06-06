Chhattisgarh irrigation model earns national recognition; Centre advises nationwide adoption

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s advancements in irrigation efficiency and water conservation have received national recognition, with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti commending the state’s initiatives and advising all States and Union Territories to consider adopting its Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) modernisation model, officials said.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the recognition reflects the state government’s continued commitment to farmer prosperity, water conservation and the scientific utilisation of available water resources.

"This national acknowledgment is an honour for our state's farmers, the dedicated officials and staff of the Water Resource Department, and our unwavering commitment to good governance," CM Sai said.

In an official advisory letter sent to the water resources departments of all States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Jal Shakti highlighted Chhattisgarh’s proactive approach in implementing M-CADWM projects using its own state resources.