Chhattisgarh irrigation model earns national recognition; Centre advises nationwide adoption

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s advancements in irrigation efficiency and water conservation have received national recognition, with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti commending the state’s initiatives and advising all States and Union Territories to consider adopting its Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) modernisation model, officials said.
Expressing his happiness over the achievement, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the recognition reflects the state government’s continued commitment to farmer prosperity, water conservation and the scientific utilisation of available water resources.
"This national acknowledgment is an honour for our state's farmers, the dedicated officials and staff of the Water Resource Department, and our unwavering commitment to good governance," CM Sai said.
In an official advisory letter sent to the water resources departments of all States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Jal Shakti highlighted Chhattisgarh’s proactive approach in implementing M-CADWM projects using its own state resources.
The central communication noted that the state government has aligned its execution with the objectives and guidelines of the national M-CADWM and water management schemes. The Centre praised it as an exemplary initiative aimed at maximising the utilisation of created irrigation potential and addressing efficiency gaps.
The Union Ministry added that the state’s approach underscores a strong commitment to expanding its irrigation network and serves as a highly adaptable blueprint for other states, which may modify it according to their regional conditions and resource availability.
Chief Minister Sai reiterated that scientific water management and empowerment of the agricultural sector remain top priorities in building a developed Chhattisgarh.
"Our good governance model aims to ensure the optimum use of every single drop of available water to enhance farmers' income and make agriculture a more profitable venture," Sai added, emphasising that the state will continue to deploy innovation-led steps to boost crop productivity and secure natural resources for the future.