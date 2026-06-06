Eight killed, 15 injured as pickup vehicle collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur

CHANDIGARH: At least eight people were killed and around fifteen others injured when a pickup vehicle carrying members of a family collided with a truck near Janga Wala Mor on the Ferozepur–Fazilka road in Ferozepur. The family was travelling to Beas to immerse the ashes of a relative who had died recently.
Sources said that around 25 people, including women and children, were travelling from Jalalabad to Beas to immerse the ashes of a relative in the Beas River when the accident took place. Many of them were trapped in the ill-fated vehicle as the impact of the collision was severe, and a few of them died on the spot.
Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur for treatment.
It is learnt that the vehicle collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction near the Janga bend. According to eyewitnesses, the front side of the pickup truck was completely mangled due to the impact of the collision.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh said that the police have started a probe to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances that led to the accident.
“The immediate priority was to rescue the victims and ensure prompt medical assistance to the injured,” he said.
Local residents began relief operations and informed the police about the accident. Singh, accompanied by other senior police officials, reached the accident site soon after receiving information about the mishap. Rescue operations were launched immediately, and the injured were shifted to hospitals.
Dr Nikhil Gupta, Senior Medical Officer at the Civil Hospital, said that several critically injured victims were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for advanced treatment. He further stated that passengers with minor injuries are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.
Sources said the identities of the deceased were being verified, and further details would be released after their families had been informed.