‘Half knowledge is dangerous’: Nadda hits back at Kharge over NFHS-6 findings

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday dismissed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 findings, saying that “half knowledge is dangerous.”

"Shri Kharge ji's half-knowledge is dangerous. Public health is too important to be reduced to political rhetoric. Selective reading may serve politics, but facts serve the nation," Nadda said in a post on X.

The NFHS-6 data clearly demonstrates the remarkable transformation in India’s health ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Kharge on Thursday alleged that the Modi government has betrayed India's women and children on healthcare and nutrition, claiming that the BJP's "absolute incompetence" has been unmasked by the findings of the sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6).

Responding to Kharge's remarks, Nadda accused him of selectively reading the survey findings for political purposes and said the data demonstrates the "remarkable transformation" in India's health ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing improvements in maternal healthcare indicators since NFHS-3 (2005-06), he said first-trimester antenatal registration rose from 43.9 per cent to 76.2 per cent, institutional deliveries increased from 38.7 per cent to 90.6 per cent and births attended by skilled health personnel climbed from 46.6 per cent to 91.3 per cent.

The minister said the gains reflect better access to healthcare services for women across the country.

"These are not mere statistics. They represent millions of mothers receiving timely care, safer deliveries and better health outcomes. The real story of India's healthcare journey is one of progress, not pessimism," he said.