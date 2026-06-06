Hydroelectric project over Chenab fasttracked

NEW DELHI: After a year of putting the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) on hold, the government has accelerated the stalled Kirthai Stage II Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on the Chenab river. To expedite its construction, the government has decided to transfer the terms of reference to the new entity Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited.

The Kirthai II project, which has a proposed capacity of 930 MW, was originally conceptualised in 1984. Many hydro projects have been revived since India suspended the IWT following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. Several of these projects, particularly on the Chenab, had been stalled due to objections from Pakistan under the IWT.

The Kirthai II project was initially proposed by the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC), which had received approval for terms of reference from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on June 5, 2013, for conducting environmental impact assessment studies. According to prevailing regulations, the terms remained valid until June 4, 2017, and were subsequently extended by the ministry until June 4, 2018.

Before the expiry of the extended validity period, the Jammu and Kashmir body submitted the proposal for environmental clearance along with the draft environmental impact assessment and environmental management plan reports on June 2, 2018. An Expert Appraisal Committee later considered the proposal in its meetings held in 2018 and 2021 and recommended the project for environmental clearance, subject to stipulated conditions.