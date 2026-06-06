India continues to stand out as the world's fastest-growing major economy: Rajnath

He added, "At a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the world's fastest-growing major economy."

Singh further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has successfully combined economic growth with stability, confidence, sustainability and credibility.

"His unwavering commitment to nation-building, focus on innovation, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, and ability to steer the country through unprecedented global challenges have transformed India into a confident, resilient, and globally respected economic power," he said.

"As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, this growth story continues to create new opportunities and strengthen the aspirations of 140 crore Indians," Singh added in his post.

(With inputs from ANI)