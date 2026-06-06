Mehbooba Mufti's AIIMS Awantipora site visit sparks political controversy in J&K

SRINAGAR: Mehbooba Mufti’s visit to the under-construction AIIMS Awantipora site in south Kashmir to assess the pace of work has sparked a political controversy in Jammu and Kashmir. A senior minister in the Omar Abdullah-led government and Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Lone questioned the authority under which the PDP chief and former chief minister conducted the review of the project.

Mehbooba, accompanied by PDP legislators Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and Rafiq Ahmad Naik, visited the project site in Pulwama district to take stock of progress on the key healthcare infrastructure project.

The AIIMS Awantipora project was sanctioned in 2015 when late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, founder of the PDP and father of Mehbooba Mufti, was Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K state.

During her visit, officials gave her a detailed briefing on the status of construction, infrastructure development and the projected timeline for completion of the institution.

Seeking clarity on the project’s operational schedule, Mehbooba asked officials to specify when the healthcare facility would become functional and start serving patients.

The PDP chief reiterated her commitment to support every effort aimed at ensuring the timely completion of the health institution.

“We want that this institution should be ready and once people step in, they should feel it is Delhi-like AIIMS,” Mehbooba said.

The visit by Mehbooba, who is neither an MLA nor MP, drew criticism from the ruling NC-led government.

Senior NC leader and Health Minister Sakina Itoo in a post on X said, “Some people seem to be suffering from political amnesia. They still behave as if they are in power, even though they lost office in 2018 and have since been repeatedly rejected by the people.”