Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit before take-off at Bengaluru airport, returns to bay

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai carrying more than 200 passengers returned to the bay before take-off on Friday evening after suffering a bird hit. The passengers were asked to disembark, and the same aircraft departed 103 minutes later after being cleared for operations.

Flight 6E 6283, an A321 Neo aircraft, was scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). It began taxiing for take-off at 7.05 pm when it reportedly suffered a bird hit.

“It was taxiing on the runway for the take-off roll before taking off when it reportedly suffered a bird hit. The pilot decided to return to the bay as a precautionary measure. The flight did not suffer any major damage. The protocol to be observed in such incidents was followed, and the flight took off with the passengers later,” said an IndiGo source.