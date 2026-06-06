Mumbai Diary | Dead end to Sunetra Pawar and PK meet

NCP national president and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, along with her sons—Parth and Jay—held two meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor last month. While the first meeting took place in Delhi, Mumbai was the venue for the other. A consensus was made to draw a plan that will help Sunetra Pawar to project as the woman chief minister of Maharashtra in the 2029 state polls. However, the demand for a hefty fee by the Kishor couple, coupled with other factors, resulted in a deadlock between the two parties. The parties which were initially interested in striking the mega and long-term deal ended the talk after the second meeting.

Fadnavis asks party men to focus on ‘29 polls

The final say in the disputes within allies rests with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During his third year as chief minister, he wielded much power and command over the state politics. However, he confided in his associates that like Arjuna, his eyes were set on the 2029 Lok Sabha election. His strength is to win as many seats and boost the prospects of the BJP and himself as well. After winning 23 seats in the 2019 general election, the BJP’s score went down to 8 seats in 2024. Fadnavis asked his party leaders to work toward the 2029 Lok Sabha election and win as many seats as possible, as it would help him prove himself.