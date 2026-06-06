NFHS-6 shows remarkable transformation in healthcare under Modi government, says Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of the Narendra Modi government over public health and nutrition indicators, asserting that the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) (2023-24) data demonstrates a significant transformation in India's healthcare ecosystem.

Highlighting the survey findings, Nadda said, “The real story of India’s healthcare journey is one of progress, not pessimism.”

In a series of posts on X, Nadda accused the Congress leader of selectively interpreting the survey findings and said public health should not be reduced to political rhetoric.

“Shri Kharge ji’s half knowledge is dangerous. Public health is too important to be reduced to political rhetoric. Selective reading may serve politics, but facts serve the nation,” Nadda said.

Nadda said NFHS-6 data highlights substantial progress in maternal healthcare across the country.

Comparing the latest survey with NFHS-3, conducted in 2005-06 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Nadda pointed to an increase in first trimester antenatal registration from 43.9 per cent to 76.2 per cent, institutional deliveries from 38.7 per cent to 90.6 per cent, and births attended by skilled health personnel from 46.6 per cent to 91.3 per cent.

“These are not mere statistics. They represent millions of mothers receiving timely care, safer deliveries and better health outcomes. The real story of India’s healthcare journey is one of progress, not pessimism,” Nadda said.

“The gains reflected in NFHS-6 extend far beyond maternal healthcare and stand in sharp contrast to the poor outcomes witnessed during the UPA era,” he added.

Further comparing NFHS-3 data with the latest survey, he said full immunisation coverage has increased to 87.1 per cent, health insurance coverage has risen from 4.9 per cent to 60.2 per cent, and the use of hygienic menstrual protection has reached 79.2 per cent.

He also highlighted that child stunting has declined from 48 per cent to 29.3 per cent.