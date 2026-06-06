Use of technology, AI would have averted NEET scam: Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the conduct of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) would have averted the paper leak scandal.

When asked whether the use of technology, especially AI, would have averted the NEET scam, Pawar said, "Had this (use of AI) been done earlier, this situation would not have arisen in the first place."

He was speaking at the launch of 'Technology on Wheels', an initiative of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence under Vidya Pratishthan being carried out in collaboration with the Sakal Media Group, to introduce new avenues of technology to students in rural and remote areas.

Without naming anyone, he further said, "The person who has now been entrusted with the responsibility of handling this matter at the national level has worked with me in the past. He is extremely honest and a very capable officer. The results of his work will start becoming visible within the next two months."

The NEET (UG) 2026 held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak which is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has so far arrested 13 persons.

A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.