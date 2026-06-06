Uttarakhand mosque sealed over alleged document irregularities; Muslim body says prayers held since 1988

DEHRADUN: Tension over the sealing of Jama Masjid in Dehradun’s Thano area escalated on Friday, with the Muslim Sewa Sangathan staging a protest march to the District Magistrate’s office and demanding the immediate reopening of the religious site.

The mosque was sealed three days ago by the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) following an inquiry into alleged irregularities in construction and land-related documents.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from local residents and the Muslim Sewa Sangathan, which termed the action “one-sided” and sought a high-level impartial probe.

A large number of Sangathan members and local residents marched to the DM office, raising slogans against the government and the administration. The protesters alleged that the sealing had hurt the religious sentiments of thousands of people who have been offering prayers at the mosque for decades.

Speaking to TNIE, Muslim Sewa Sangathan president Naem Ahmed Qureshi said, “Jama Masjid in Thano has been a centre of faith for local people for years. Sealing a religious place without prior notice, dialogue, or any alternative process is not only improper but has also deeply hurt the sentiments of the community.”

Qureshi alleged that the action had created “a sense of insecurity and resentment” in the area. Reacting sharply to the move, he described it as “arbitrary” and claimed it reflected “the mental unsoundness of the system.”