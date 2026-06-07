CBI raids six locations in Rs 661-Cr IDFC First Bank-AU Finance Bank fraud probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at six locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Delhi-NCR as part of its probe into an alleged Rs 661-crore fraud involving the diversion of government funds from Haryana government departments and the Chandigarh administration, officials said on Sunday.

The searches, on Friday targeted premises linked to senior Haryana cadre public servants, Noida-based Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd, and its director, officials said on Sunday.

The action is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged siphoning of funds parked with IDFC First Bank and AU Finance Bank.

According to the agency, the alleged fraud impacted eight Haryana government departments and two Chandigarh administration entities, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

"During investigation evidences have surfaced suggesting that the public servants had colluded with bank officials and had facilitated in opening of accounts, transfer of funds and subsequent diversion thereof," the statement said.

The agency alleged that the public servants received undue benefits for facilitating the transactions and failing to flag irregularities.

The CBI further alleged that Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd received proceeds of crime in its bank account, which were later transferred to the personal account of its director.

"Incriminating documents, digital devices, property documents and other relevant material were seized during the search operations," the agency said.