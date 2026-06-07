CUET 2026 concludes; over 15.68 lakh students take up test

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 has concluded on Sunday after being extended twice due to technical glitches. 15,68,867 candidates had taken up the exams over 19 days, said a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The CUET results are accepted by over 250 universities for admission into their UG programmes. Exams are generally held in 35 shifts with morning and evening shifts on all the days.

The official told TNIE that the exams commenced on May 11 and were supposed to conclude on May 30. However, 3,765 students across the country could not take up their Computer-Based Test in the morning shift on May 30 due to a technical glitch and had to return home from their allotted centres.

Students took to social media to highlight their plight, drawing much ire towards NTA, which was already reeling under criticism over the cancellation of the medical entrance exam a month ago due to question paper leaks.

Students who could not take up their exams were directed to take them on May 31, June 6 and 7, depending on the subjects they had opted for.

Earlier last month, due to the announcement of May 28 as Bakrid holiday, students scheduled to take up their exams on the day were instructed to take them up on May 31, June 6 & 7.

A total of 49 Central Universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University accept CUET scores for admissions. Additionally, 36 State universities and 129 private universities, government institutions as well as Deemed-to-be Universities accept CUET scores for admissions in their undergraduate programmes.

The official also said that JIPMAT 2026 was conducted successfully on Sunday with 11,470 candidates taking up the test.

This Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a national-level entrance exam in India used for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management. This course combines both BBS and MBA and is offered only by the IIMs in Jammu and Bodh Gaya.