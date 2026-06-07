Govt defends LPG price hike, says India’s cooking gas still among world’s cheapest

The Centre on Sunday defended the latest increase in domestic LPG prices, saying Indian households continue to pay among the lowest cooking gas rates globally despite a sharp 46 per cent rise in international benchmark prices triggered by disruptions in West Asia.

The clarification came a day after the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 29, taking the retail price in Delhi to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will continue to pay an effective Rs 642 per cylinder after a subsidy of Rs 300 per refill on the first four refills annually.

The latest increase follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike announced on March 7, taking the cumulative increase in domestic LPG prices to Rs 89 per cylinder this year.

In a statement, the government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has climbed to over Rs 1,600 due to soaring global prices following the outbreak of conflict in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for Gulf energy supplies.

India’s LPG import prices are linked to the Saudi Contract Price (CP), the global benchmark set by Saudi Aramco. According to the government, the benchmark has risen by around 46 per cent since February.

"India used to import 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, and the landed cost of that import tracks the Saudi Contract Price (CP) that Saudi Aramco sets at the start of each month. This is an external price over which the Indian consumer has no control," the government said.

The statement said the Saudi CP for LPG rose sharply after disruptions in West Asia.

"Expressed as the 50:50 propane-butane blend used for India's LPG, the Saudi CP for LPG stood at about USD 543 a tonne in February, before the disruption. Following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February, the April contract price -- the first set after the disruption tightened Mideast Gulf exports -- rose to USD 775 a tonne, with propane at USD 750 and butane at USD 800, and has since edged up further to USD 790 a tonne in June."