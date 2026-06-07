Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of Amarnath Yatra security arrangements

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday, with a key focus on preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra, sources said.

The meeting comes less than a month before the commencement of the pilgrimage and is expected to assess the overall security situation in the Union Territory, particularly arrangements for the smooth and safe conduct of the Yatra.

According to the sources, Shah will review the deployment of security forces, intelligence-sharing mechanisms, surveillance measures and contingency plans aimed at countering potential threats during the pilgrimage. The deliberations are also expected to cover coordination among various security and civil agencies involved in managing the annual event.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is likely to attend the meeting along with senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the Army, police and intelligence agencies.

Among those expected to participate are the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and other top officers responsible for security and administrative arrangements in the Union Territory.