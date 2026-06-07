Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of Amarnath Yatra security arrangements

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday, with a key focus on preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra, sources said.
The meeting comes less than a month before the commencement of the pilgrimage and is expected to assess the overall security situation in the Union Territory, particularly arrangements for the smooth and safe conduct of the Yatra.
According to the sources, Shah will review the deployment of security forces, intelligence-sharing mechanisms, surveillance measures and contingency plans aimed at countering potential threats during the pilgrimage. The deliberations are also expected to cover coordination among various security and civil agencies involved in managing the annual event.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is likely to attend the meeting along with senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the Army, police and intelligence agencies.
Among those expected to participate are the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and other top officers responsible for security and administrative arrangements in the Union Territory.
The sources said the Home Minister is expected to take stock of the ground situation and review measures put in place to ensure that the pilgrimage is conducted without any disruption. Intelligence inputs and field-level assessments are also likely to be discussed as part of the comprehensive security review.
The Amarnath Yatra, one of the country's most significant annual pilgrimages, attracts thousands of devotees from across India. Pilgrims undertake the journey to the Himalayan cave shrine through two routes - the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
Given the region’s difficult terrain and past security challenges, authorities undertake extensive preparations every year to safeguard pilgrims. Security arrangements typically include area domination exercises, route sanitisation, convoy protection and the deployment of advanced surveillance and monitoring systems.
A multi-layered security grid comprising Central Armed Police Forces, the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies is usually put in place to secure the pilgrimage routes and base camps.
The sources said Monday’s meeting is expected to provide the final review of preparedness and ensure seamless coordination among all stakeholders ahead of the Yatra.
This year’s Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28. Authorities are expecting a large turnout of pilgrims and have already intensified preparations for the annual religious event.