Hyderabad man shot dead in US after being allegedly lured to vacant property for pizza delivery

A 28-year-old Indian man, hailing from Hyderabad, was shot dead on Friday when he was making a pizza delivery to a vacant property in North Philadelphia.

Anshul Kuncha was shot in the back of the head and killed around 12:30 am on Friday after being allegedly lured to the vacant property to deliver the pizzas.

A report in NBC Philadelphia said that police are offering a USD 20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences at the tragic incident and said it is extending all possible assistance to Kuncha's family.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anshul's family and is extending all possible assistance," it said in a post on X Saturday.

According to authorities, the deadly shooting happened at the Raymond Rosen Homes on the 2300 block of Edgley Street.

They found Kuncha shot in the head just after he completed a delivery to a vacant unit in the area.

Kuncha was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.