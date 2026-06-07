Indian Army jawan dies after accidentally slipping from a rock during Operation Sheruwali in Rajouri

An Indian Army soldier lost his life after accidentally slipping from a rock during Operation Sheruwali in the Gambhir Mughlan-Dorimal area of Manjakote sector in Rajouri district.

According to sources, the soldier was moving through the rugged and challenging mountainous terrain during the anti-terror operation when he lost his footing and fell from a rocky slope, sustaining serious injuries.

He was immediately evacuated for medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Operation Sheruwali, which has entered its 16th day, continues in the dense forests and difficult terrain of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal areas as security forces intensify efforts to track down suspected terrorists hiding in the region.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

Officials said the move aims to trap the suspects within the designated zones while search teams intensify their operations.