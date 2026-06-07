Indonesia looks ahead to Modi visit as two countries deepen Indo-Pacific partnership

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia on Sunday reviewed the full spectrum of their expanding strategic partnership, with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jakarta would provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties at a time when both countries are seeking a larger role in shaping the Indo-Pacific strategic landscape.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.

"Looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jakarta. The visit will be an important opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and deliver tangible benefits for our peoples," Sugiono said.

Sources indicated that Modi's visit to Indonesia is expected to be part of a wider regional tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand next month, highlighting New Delhi's growing focus on strengthening partnerships across the Indo-Pacific amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The meeting reviewed cooperation across a broad range of sectors under the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including defence, maritime security, trade, digital connectivity, critical minerals, health, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges.

"A pleasure to co-chair the 8th India–Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting alongside FM Sugiono. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years," Jaishankar said.