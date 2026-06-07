Jokes can run cinema halls, not governments: Haryana CM Saini targets Punjab CM Mann in Dhuri

CHANDIGARH: Taking a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday called for political change in Punjab, saying Mann knows little beyond cracking jokes.

“Jokes can run cinema halls, but they cannot run governments,” Saini said while addressing a public gathering in Dhuri, Mann's Assembly constituency.

Saini said the people of Punjab were tired of the politics of false promises and hollow assurances and were ready to choose a new path of development, good governance and transparent administration.

He claimed that the enthusiasm of the people of Dhuri clearly indicated a strong wave of change in the state.

The Haryana Chief Minister said Aam Aadmi Party leaders portray themselves as revolutionaries, but in reality mislead the public about the work and achievements of others in an attempt to hide their own shortcomings.

He said Dhuri is the Chief Minister's own constituency, yet he has distanced himself not only from Punjab but also from Dhuri.

Saini said Punjab was once far ahead of many states in terms of development, but political parties pursuing their own interests had pushed it into the category of lagging states.

“Today, the war against drugs in Punjab is being fought only through newspaper advertisements, while little is being done on the ground,” he said.

Saini said Punjab's farmers are the nation's food providers. These farmers trusted the Aam Aadmi Party and voted for it in 2022, but neither have all crops received the benefit of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), nor are farmers being adequately compensated for crop losses.