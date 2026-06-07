Major Abhilasha Barak honoured with UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Major Abhilasha Barak on being awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award, describing the honour as recognition of both her outstanding service and India's longstanding contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Major Barak, currently serving with the United Nations mission in Lebanon, received the award for her extensive outreach efforts with women and girls during her deployment in the West Asian nation. She is also the first woman combat helicopter pilot in the Indian Army.

"Congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award," Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister noted that Major Barak is serving as an Engagement Team Commander and Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"This honour is a recognition of her exemplary service and also of India's longstanding contribution to United Nations peacekeeping efforts. Her achievement is also an inspiration to countless young Indians, especially our daughters, who aspire to serve the nation and humanity," he said.

India remains one of the largest contributors of troops and police personnel to UN peacekeeping missions worldwide. As of February 2026, UNIFIL comprised 7,538 peacekeepers from 48 troop contributing countries, including 642 personnel from India, making it the fourth largest contributor after Italy (784), Indonesia (756) and Spain (660).

The United Nations recently announced the recipients of its 2025 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award and Woman Police Officer of the Year Award, with Major Abhilasha Barak selected for the Military Gender Advocate honour.

According to an official UN statement, Major Barak has been serving as Engagement Team Commander and Gender Focal Point with UNIFIL since June 2025.

"As the first woman combat helicopter pilot of the Indian Army, she broke new ground in military aviation after being commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in 2018, following her graduation from Delhi Technological University and training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Prior to her deployment, she served in frontline aviation roles, gaining extensive experience in complex and high risk operational environments," the statement said.