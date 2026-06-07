Nearly a third of Chhattisgarh's population still illiterate, reveals report

RAIPUR: As Chhattisgarh prepares for the census survey scheduled for early 2027, estimated data from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics has revealed that over 1.04 crore people--nearly a third of the state population--are still illiterate.

As of March 2027 estimates, Chhattisgarh's total population is projected to reach approximately 3,15,12,600. Out of this, the literate population is estimated to stand at 2,10,60,921, leaving a staggering 1,04,51,679 individuals who can neither read nor write.

Bridging this massive gap might remain a significant challenge for the state government and the education department in the coming years.

Literacy is seen as a key indicator of socio-economic development, indicating the educational standards of a country. Officially, a "literate" person is anyone who can read and write their own name in any language and comprehend written text.

The statistical breakdown exposes a gender disparity across the Chhattisgarh state. While the male literacy rate is relatively robust at 83.01%, female literacy languishes at just 68.16%.

An irony exists in the capital Raipur, which reflects the state's highest overall literacy rate at 86.46%. Yet, due to its high population density, it also houses the highest absolute number of illiterate individuals in the entire state, with 6,75,311 people not knowing even basic alphabets.