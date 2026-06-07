Nepal clarifies it is not seeking third-party mediation in border dispute, only access to UK historical records

NEW DELHI: Nepal has clarified that it is not seeking third-party mediation in its long-running Kalapani Lipulekh Limpiyadhura border dispute with India, and is instead focused on strengthening its territorial claims through access to historical records.

Addressing a press conference at the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said Kathmandu remains committed to resolving the dispute through existing bilateral mechanisms with India and is not seeking external mediation.

"We want to solve our disputes through diplomatic processes. We just want to see if we can access some of the documents that might be in libraries or museums in the U.K. Our position was not that we were asking for mediation," Khanal said.

His remarks come days after Prime Minister Balendra Shah told Nepal’s Parliament that Kathmandu was in contact with both the United Kingdom and China regarding the disputed tri junction area.

The statement triggered political debate in Nepal and drew a response from the External Affairs Ministry, which reiterated that border issues between India and Nepal should be addressed through established bilateral channels and leave no scope for third-party intervention.

Khanal argued that Britain’s colonial era role in drawing regional boundaries justified Nepal’s efforts to access historical records.

"The problems that existed when British India left the region still persist, so we believe Britain also has a role to play in this matter," Shah had earlier told Parliament.

The border issue resurfaced in April after India announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for 2026 through the Lipulekh Pass, a route claimed by Nepal as part of its sovereign territory.

The pilgrimage, organised in coordination with China, prompted Kathmandu to lodge formal diplomatic protests with both New Delhi and Beijing.