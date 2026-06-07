RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha rules out merger with BJP

PATNA: Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday ruled out the possibility of a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that his party’s ideology did not align with the saffron party.
He, however, clarified that RLM was a strong ally of NDA. “In a democracy, alliances are necessary to bring people together on a common platform despite differing ideologies. RLM is a strong ally in the NDA. The unity among all allies is crucial for saving Bihar and upholding the ideology of social justice,” he remarked.
He said that some media persons had been speculating about RLM’s merger with the BJP for a long time, even before the upcoming MLC election, when there was no such possibility. “Such reports do appear in a section of media from time to time, but there is no reality in it. The question of merger does not arise,” he asserted.
He, however, expressed his disappointment over former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United)’s present situation and asserted that Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, should have been made deputy chief minister instead of a minister in the Samrat Choudhary cabinet.
Addressing the RLM’s state conclave in Patna, Kushwaha said that he also made concerted efforts in the formation of the Samata Party and subsequently, the JD (U), and that was the reason he felt pain at the present situation of the party (JD(U).
He said that he was the first person to advocate for the entry of Nishant into active politics and should lead the JD (U), but his suggestion was opposed by many. “Now, JD (U) is following the same path. For the survival of JD (U), it is necessary that Nishant should lead the party. It is a fact that only Nishant can be Nitish’s political heir,” he added.
Kushwaha said that first JD (U) leadership decided that Nishant would not become a minister but was made the deputy chief minister later. “I think that Nishant should have become a deputy chief minister in the present government,” he noted.
Kushwaha is concerned over his son, Deepak Prakash’s political future. Though Deepak Prasad was made a minister in Samrat Choudhary government, he is still not a member of any of the two Houses of the state legislature.
As per Constitutional norms, he is to be made a member of either state legislative assembly or legislative council within six months of taking oath as a minister. BJP and JD(U) have already finalised the names of four candidates each for the upcoming MLC polls.
Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (RV) has also announced name of its candidate for the election. Asaraf Ansari has been fielded as LJP(RV) candidate in the election.
Elections are scheduled for 10 seats in total— nine regular biennial seats and one by-election seat. Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is eyeing one seat, has also not finalised the name of its candidate so far.