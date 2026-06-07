RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha rules out merger with BJP

PATNA: Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday ruled out the possibility of a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that his party’s ideology did not align with the saffron party.

He, however, clarified that RLM was a strong ally of NDA. “In a democracy, alliances are necessary to bring people together on a common platform despite differing ideologies. RLM is a strong ally in the NDA. The unity among all allies is crucial for saving Bihar and upholding the ideology of social justice,” he remarked.

He said that some media persons had been speculating about RLM’s merger with the BJP for a long time, even before the upcoming MLC election, when there was no such possibility. “Such reports do appear in a section of media from time to time, but there is no reality in it. The question of merger does not arise,” he asserted.

He, however, expressed his disappointment over former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United)’s present situation and asserted that Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, should have been made deputy chief minister instead of a minister in the Samrat Choudhary cabinet.

Addressing the RLM’s state conclave in Patna, Kushwaha said that he also made concerted efforts in the formation of the Samata Party and subsequently, the JD (U), and that was the reason he felt pain at the present situation of the party (JD(U).