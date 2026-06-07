Uttarakhand's disaster management model earns praise at BRICS meeting

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s disaster management framework received international recognition at the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group held in Puri, Odisha, from June 3 to 5 under India’s chairmanship.

The meeting brought together senior officials, technical experts and policymakers from 11 BRICS member and partner countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Discussions focused on disaster risk reduction, resilient infrastructure, community-based early warning systems, forecast-based rapid response mechanisms and sustainable financing for disaster management.

Representing Uttarakhand, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, IPS, and ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar presented the state’s initiatives in disaster preparedness, risk reduction, capacity building, technological innovation and emergency response. They highlighted Uttarakhand’s vulnerability to landslides, cloudbursts, glacial lake risks, road blockages and heavy pilgrimage traffic in its Himalayan terrain.

The presentation showcased the multi-agency coordination mechanism developed under the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, along with early warning systems and rapid relief-and-rescue protocols. The Silkyara tunnel rescue operation and disaster management efforts in Dharali were presented as examples of effective response in challenging geographical conditions.

Delegates praised the operations for their technical skill, administrative coordination and humanitarian commitment. The Silkyara rescue, in particular, was noted for seamless coordination among multiple agencies in a complex operational environment.

“The sensitive and proactive approach of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards disaster management has helped strengthen risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building and inter-agency coordination in the state,” said SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi. “Through scientific planning, efficient administration and timely decision-making, efforts are being made to minimise the impact of disasters.”

He added that in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, disaster management cannot be limited to relief and rescue alone. “Preparedness, community participation, trained response forces and technology-based monitoring are essential for saving lives and reducing losses,” he said.