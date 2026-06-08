AICC secretary Suraj Hegde passes away at 55 following cardiac arrest

AICC secretary and Karnataka government's Guarantee Committee vice-chairman Suraj Hegde passed away late on Sunday night, party sources said on Monday.

He was around 55 years old and suffered a cardiac arrest at a private hospital, according to a report by PTI.

Hegde, who was the former in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, was the grandson of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condoled the death of Hegde.

"I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee," Shivakumar posted on 'X'.