Army taps national infrastructure push to strengthen border logistics

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is pushing a slew of road, rail, aviation and logistics infrastructure projects along the country’s northern and western borders to boost strategic mobility and cut deployment timelines, as military planners seek to strengthen the rapid movement of troops, armour and supplies during contingencies.

The effort is being driven through the Centre’s PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, under which the Army is working closely with multiple infrastructure ministries to make sure that military requirements are built into major connectivity projects being developed across border regions.

The push comes against the backdrop of a prolonged military deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020 and continuing operational requirements along the western front, both of which have underscored the importance of robust connectivity and logistics networks in sustaining large-scale military presence over extended periods.

While many of the projects are being executed by civilian ministries, the Army has embedded itself into the planning and monitoring process for those with strategic relevance. A dedicated GatiShakti cell has been set up at Army Headquarters led by Lt Gen Sanjay Mitra, with nodal officers at Command Headquarters coordinating with infrastructure agencies.