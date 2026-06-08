Centre to manage highway lights using internet

NEW DELHI: To enhance highway safety, energy efficiency and maintenance of street lightings, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is set to roll out a centralised web-based street light monitoring system (CCMS).

The cloud-based platform will provide real-time monitoring and control of street lighting systems. It will also support automatic switching of lights, early fault detection, energy-saving verification and performance analytics.

According to the ministry, pilot projects have already been successfully implemented in Varanasi and Hyderabad, demonstrating the viability of the technology-driven monitoring framework.

The MoRTH has now issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and implementation framework for the CCMS, which is applicable to highway stretches managed by the ministry, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The initiative follows directions issued during senior officers’ meetings in the ministry, where the need for a unified monitoring mechanism was discussed.

Directions have also been issued to the officials in the concerned units of the ministry, NHIDCL, and NHAI to ensure implementation of and compliance with the SoP for all existing and under-implementation, including future, highway development projects.