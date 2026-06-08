CM Omar urges INDIA bloc to join NC's J&K statehood restoration protest on opening day of Parliament session

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the INDIA bloc leaders to join the planned protest by NC’s legislature party in New Delhi on the opening day of the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament to demand restoration of statehood for Union Territory.

Omar raised the issue at the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday in the national capital, where opposition leaders gathered to discuss their future political strategy.

“Omar urged all participating parties to join us when we come to Delhi to peacefully and democratically demand restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood,” NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said. According to Tanvir, Omar has informed the INDIA bloc leaders that “we will be writing to each party individually, seeking their support in this collective fight for the constitutional and democratic rights of the people of J&K.”

The call for broader opposition backing comes after June 3 meeting of NC MLAs and MPs and independent legislators supporting the Omar government unanimously decided that NC’s legislature party would stage a protest in New Delhi either at Jantar Mantar or any other venue on the opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament to demand restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir.