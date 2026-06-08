'Do not fear jail while fighting for rights of the public': AAP MP Sanjay Singh rallies cadre in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: To strengthen its organisational structure in Chhattisgarh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a mega workers' convention at the Shaheed Smarak Bhavan in Raipur.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attended the event as the chief guest, delivering a fiery speech aimed at boosting the morale of the party cadre.
Addressing the gathering, Singh targeted the ruling BJP, stating that Chhattisgarh does not have a "double-engine" government, but rather a "garbad engine" (broken-engine) government. He accused the state government of plundering Chhattisgarh's rich mineral wealth and criticised central policies for driving up inflation and unemployment across the country.
Singh contrasted this with AAP's governance model in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the creation of world-class schools and Mohalla Clinics.
He urged the public to vote for educated leaders who genuinely care about public welfare.
Asserting that the people of Chhattisgarh are fed up with both the BJP and Congress, Singh announced that AAP will further solidify its grassroots organisation ahead of elections to emerge as a formidable political force in the state. He urged party workers to remain fearless, saying, "Do not fear going to jail while fighting for the rights of the public.”
The occassion saw the prominent participation of key state AAP leaders, including Chhattisgarh State In-charge Mukesh Ahlawat, Working State Presidents Uttam Jaiswal, Abhishek Mishra, and Devlal Nareti, State General Secretary Vadood Alam, and Chief Spokesperson Suraj Upadhyay.