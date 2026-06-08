'Do not fear jail while fighting for rights of the public': AAP MP Sanjay Singh rallies cadre in Chhattisgarh

Singh contrasted this with AAP's governance model in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the creation of world-class schools and Mohalla Clinics.

He urged the public to vote for educated leaders who genuinely care about public welfare.

Asserting that the people of Chhattisgarh are fed up with both the BJP and Congress, Singh announced that AAP will further solidify its grassroots organisation ahead of elections to emerge as a formidable political force in the state. He urged party workers to remain fearless, saying, "Do not fear going to jail while fighting for the rights of the public.”

The occassion saw the prominent participation of key state AAP leaders, including Chhattisgarh State In-charge Mukesh Ahlawat, Working State Presidents Uttam Jaiswal, Abhishek Mishra, and Devlal Nareti, State General Secretary Vadood Alam, and Chief Spokesperson Suraj Upadhyay.