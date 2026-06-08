ED conducts raids across three states in Rs 142 crore drug trafficking case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at several locations across Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 142 crore drug trafficking network, according to a report by PTI.

Officials said that the premises that were raided are located close to the India-Myanmar international border (in Mizoram) and the India-Bangladesh international front (in Tripura).

The ED case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from a complaint of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an instance related to seizure of 49.10 kg methamphetamine and 40 g heroin on August 21, 2025 in Tripura, they said.

It is alleged that an organised cross-border syndicate was sourcing methamphetamine from Myanmar via the Champhai/Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram for delivery to receivers in Tripura.

Proceeds of crime worth Rs 142 crore were layered through multiple bank accounts and shell entities, the ED's preliminary probe has found.

(With inputs from PTI)