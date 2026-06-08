Heat, humidity of India's monsoon could extend summer heat stress as climate warms: Study

NEW DELHI: Hot and humid conditions prevailing during India's monsoon season could extend the duration of uncompensable heat stress of the summer season under a global warming of 2 degrees Celsius, a study has found.

Findings published in the journal American Geophysical Union (AGU) Advances highlight a "surge of UHS (uncompensable heat stress) during the monsoon season (July-October) as the climate warms".

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar and the US' Stanford and Purdue universities said long-lasting uncompensable heat stress across both the seasons -- summer and monsoon -- could pose critical challenges to public health, labour productivity, and climate resilience in densely populated and vulnerable regions.

Uncompensable heat stress occurs when one's body is unable to cool down through sweating or other mechanisms due to extreme heat and humidity.

A sustained accumulation of heat can endanger human health, including causing heat-related illness, organ failure and death.

The study shows that over the period of 1979-2021, uncompensable heat stress has become more frequent and is affecting significantly more areas across India -- from less than 0.01 million square kilometres during the 1980s to 0.04 million square kilometres by 2020.

Uncompensable heat stress was found to be more prevalent during the summer months of March-June, affecting eight per cent of India and more strongly associated with yearly heat-related mortality -- only one per cent was found to be impacted during the monsoon season.

"However, the monsoon season (July-October) UHS, predominantly characterised by hot-humid conditions, is projected to increase rapidly with climate warming and affect nearly equivalent areas of the country as the summer season (60 per cent in summer and 53 per cent in the monsoon season) under 2 degrees Celsius warming relative to the preindustrial period," the authors wrote.