INDIA bloc leaders decide to write to CJI on SIR; seek Pradhan's resignation over NEET, CBSE exams row

Leaders of opposition INDIA bloc on Monday gathered for a crucial meeting in New Delhi and decided to write a letter to the Chief Justice of India on the SIR and the "vote loot" issue.

The leaders also demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET, CBSE exams row.

Addressing a press conference after the INDIA bloc meeting here, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the leaders also demanded that the Union government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the "precarious current economic situation" in the country, besides unemployment, price rise, issues of farmers and oppressed sections of society.

He said the leaders of the opposition grouping also decided to meet every two months and the next meeting would be held in Hyderabad in August.

He said the date would be fixed at a later date.

"A total of 25 parties participated in the INDIA bloc meeting and all the leaders aired their views. We have expressed our agreement on five issues.

"It was agreed to send a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) on SIR, vote loot and stealing of elections. The letter will be delivered to the CJI very soon," the Congress president told the media.

He was flanked by Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and other senior leaders of the grouping.